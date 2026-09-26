Lauren Coughlin sets LPGA record by opening round with 9 straight birdies in Arkansas

ROGERS, Ark. — Lauren Coughlin became the first player in LPGA history to open a round with nine straight birdies, running the table through nine holes at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship on Saturday.

Starting her second round on the back nine at Pinnacle Country Club, Coughlin began with a birdie on the par-4 10th hole and didn't make a par until the par-4 first. She made the turn in 9-under 26, hitting a wedge to about 3 feet on the par-5 18th for her ninth birdie.

Coughlin shot a 2-over 73 in Friday's opening round of the 54-hole event. The LPGA single-round scoring record is a 59 by Annika Sorenstam in the second round of the Standard Register PING in Phoenix on March 16, 2001.

A three-time winner on the LPGA Tour, the 33-year-old Coughlin is coming off a strong performance for the U.S. in a losing effort at the Solheim Cup. She played all five sessions, going 3-1-1.

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