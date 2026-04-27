Sports

Lakers’ Deandre Ayton ejected after 'unnecessary and excessive' elbow to Alperen Sengun

By KRISTIE RIEKEN
Lakers Rockets Basketball Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) controls the ball against Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton (5) during the first half in Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoffs series, Sunday, April 26, 2026, in Houston. (AP Photo/Karen Warren) (Karen Warren/AP)
By KRISTIE RIEKEN

HOUSTON — Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton was ejected in the third quarter of Game 4 on Sunday night against the Houston Rockets after receiving a flagrant foul 2 for hitting Alperen Sengun in the face with his elbow and forearm.

A foul was called after Ayton hit Sengun when he had the ball and was heading toward the basket with about 5½ minutes left in the third quarter. The play was reviewed and upgraded to a flagrant foul 2 and Ayton was ejected.

The referee announcing the foul called the contact "unnecessary and excessive.”

The Lakers, who lead the series 3-0, trailed 76-57 at the time of the foul. Ayton led the team with 19 points and 10 rebounds when he was ejected.

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