Kelsey Plum and her new Phoenix Mercury teammates work to gain chemistry with an eye on 2027

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Mercury were honoring Diana Taurasi a few weeks ago when the franchise great turned toward Kelsey Plum, who was sitting just a few feet away. Taurasi broke into a wide grin, then said three words — drawing them out for effect.

“Sign the extension,” she said as more than 16,000 fans in the arena roared.

No pressure, Kelsey.

It's been a disappointing season for the Mercury, who will miss the playoffs one year after playing in the WNBA Finals and have a 13-26 record through Thursday's games. But there's a fair degree of optimism around the franchise these days and that's because of the blockbuster trade that brought Plum to the desert on Aug. 2.

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The 32-year-old and five-time All-Star is still in the prime of her career and could give the Mercury a new franchise cornerstone. There's only one catch: She's a free agent at the end of this season and gets to choose where she'll play in 2027.

Plum didn't say if Taurasi's endorsement will affect her decision to sign an extension in Phoenix — but it sure didn't seem to hurt.

“D.T. was the reason I started playing basketball,” Plum said. “So that was kind of a full circle moment.”

Plum made her home debut with the Mercury on Tuesday in a 94-84 loss to the Washington Mystics, coming off the bench to score 10 points over 17 minutes. The 5-foot-8 guard has nursed a calf injury for much of the past few months and will likely be on a minutes restriction for the rest of the season.

Plum sat out Thursday's game as the team continues to be cautious.

Mercury coach Nate Tibbetts said he's been encouraged by Plum's limited time on the court, especially the way she plays with veteran forward Alyssa Thomas. If everything works out with contract situations, Plum, Thomas and high-scoring guard Kahleah Copper would form the nucleus of the team in 2027.

“These are reps that we need,” Tibbetts said. “I thought the second half we looked a little bit better. We haven't had a ton of practice time with K.P. — but your point is very valid that it does look very natural for those two veteran players who know how to play.”

Plum agreed that she's quickly gaining chemistry with her new team, particularly Thomas.

“A.T. is amazing — phenomenal passer, extremely skilled, great anticipation, plays amazing in transition,” Plum said. “Just trying play off of her, learn her, where she likes to get ball screens set, where she likes to pass. It's a learning-on-the-fly type of situation, but she makes it easy.”

Plum conceded that the calf injury has led to some frustration as she tries to adapt to her new surroundings, but she's pushing through the best she can. The veteran has been healthy for most of her career besides a ruptured Achilles tendon that caused her to miss the 2020 season.

“I've never been in a situation like this before — 2020 was kind of an anomaly,” Plum said. "For me, I've learned a lot this year. And through it all, I feel like it'll carry me well moving forward.

“And it's brought me here.”

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