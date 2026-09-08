Man sought after vehicle stolen at Boston Children’s Hospital

Boston police are searching for a man they say stole a car from the Boston Children’s Hospital parking garage.

The car was found on a different level of the parking garage with items taken from it.

Police say the incident happened sometime after 6:00 p.m. on August 23rd and before 8 a.m. on August 24th.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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