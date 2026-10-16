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Jodar beats Ruud to make Shanghai Masters history

By Associated Press
China Tennis Shanghai Masters Spain's Rafael Jodar reacts after winning the men's singles quarterfinals match against Norway's Casper Ruud at the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament in Shanghai, China, Friday, Oct. 16, 2026. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) (Andy Wong/AP Photo/Andy Wong)
By Associated Press

SHANGHAI — Rafael Jodar became the youngest semifinalist in Shanghai Masters history after advancing with victory against Casper Ruud on Friday.

The 20-year-old Spaniard was a set down and rallied to a 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 win. It was the fourth straight match at the ATP Masters 1000 event that Jodar had mounted a comeback from losing the first set.

“Casper, I think, played the important points in the first set better than me," Jodar said. "I couldn’t win the break points because of his serve, so I knew I wanted to come back again. It was very tough, so I had to give my best level today to win this match.”

Jodar powered to victory in 2 hours 20 minutes by breaking Ruud's serve five times in the second and third sets.

He will face Daniil Medvedev or Tommy Paul in the semifinals.

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See AP’s full tennis coverage here

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