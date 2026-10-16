Jodar beats Ruud to make Shanghai Masters history

SHANGHAI — Rafael Jodar became the youngest semifinalist in Shanghai Masters history after advancing with victory against Casper Ruud on Friday.

The 20-year-old Spaniard was a set down and rallied to a 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 win. It was the fourth straight match at the ATP Masters 1000 event that Jodar had mounted a comeback from losing the first set.

“Casper, I think, played the important points in the first set better than me," Jodar said. "I couldn’t win the break points because of his serve, so I knew I wanted to come back again. It was very tough, so I had to give my best level today to win this match.”

Jodar powered to victory in 2 hours 20 minutes by breaking Ruud's serve five times in the second and third sets.

He will face Daniil Medvedev or Tommy Paul in the semifinals.

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