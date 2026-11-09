Germany midfielder Nmecha under scrutiny in Dortmund for celebrations linked to evangelical group

DORTMUND, Germany — Germany midfielder Felix Nmecha is finding that sport and religion don’t mix when it comes to living up to his club Borussia Dortmund’s professed values of tolerance and respect.

Nmecha, a devout Christian, has been criticized by the club's official supporters' group for goal celebrations associated with the evangelical network "Ballers in God" after he previously faced allegations of sharing homophobic and transphobic social media posts.

Nmecha scored two goals against Elversberg for a 2-1 Bundesliga win on Saturday, but he celebrated by removing an imaginary crown while kneeling and placing it on the grass in front of him. The gesture is meant to signify “The King’s Return” campaign which is linked to “Ballers in God,” a network of Christian soccer players that was founded in 2015 and frequently shares such actions on social media.

The Dortmund supporters group pointed to research by German broadcaster ARD that accuses the “Ballers in God” network of labeling homosexuality as a sin and abortion as part a plan by Satan.

“We oppose religious networks that, under the guise of faith, propagate a worldview in which individuals are denigrated or excluded based on their sexual orientation, gender identity, way of life, or personal choices,” the supporters said in a statement.

“Where religious convictions are used to deny people their dignity or equal worth, our tolerance for intolerance comes to an end.”

The now 26-year-old Nmecha previously faced criticism upon joining Dortmund from Wolfsburg in 2023, when he shared two homophobic and transphobic posts from other accounts on Instagram.

Dortmund defended the player at the time, with the club president and CEO issuing a joint statement to say, “he does not hold any transphobic or homophobic beliefs.”

On Sunday, Dortmund told the Bild tabloid that it understood the fans’ concerns and would speak to the player.

“We expect all employees and players to ensure that their behavior and conduct align with the legal requirements and core values of Borussia Dortmund. These values include respect, diversity, equality, and a clear rejection of any form of discrimination,” the club said.

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