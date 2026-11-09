Financial investigation at Nahant elementary school puts town employee on leave

NAHANT, Mass. — A Nahant town employee has been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation into financial irregularities, according to the town administrator and police chief.

Town Administrator Alison Nieto and Police Chief Timothy M. Furlong said the employee was placed on leave as of Nov. 9. The investigation involves financial irregularities connected to the employee’s role as a volunteer at Johnston Elementary School.

The Nahant Police Department was notified immediately, and an independent investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group