Florida's late TD avoids a shutout and extends NCAA-record scoring streak to 481 games

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida's nearly 40-year scoring streak almost came to an end against Southeastern Conference rival Georgia on Saturday.

The Gators needed to convert two fourth-down plays on a fourth-quarter drive to extend their NCAA-record streak to 481 games, which is 54 games more than the second-closest team (TCU).

Tramell Jones Jr. completed a 23-yard pass to tight end Luke Harpring on a fourth-and-9 play, and then receiver Dallas Wilson drew a pass-interference penalty on fourth-and-goal at the 4-yard line to get a new set of downs. Jones' keeper on the ensuing play put the Gators on the scoreboard with 6:59 to play in a 27-8 loss in Atlanta.

The touchdown prevented the relocated "Cocktail Party" from becoming a shutout celebration for the Bulldogs (7-1, 5-1 SEC).

Florida (5-3, 3-3) has played 37 full seasons without being shut out, with the last goose egg coming against Auburn on Oct. 29, 1988. The Tigers dominated that day in Gainesville, holding the Gators to 116 yards and winning 16-0 while Florida star running back Emmitt Smith watched from the sideline with a knee injury.

The Gators have scored in every outing since, an impressive streak that spans Steve Spurrier’s coaching career, Tim Tebow’s playing career and several close calls along the way.

The run started with John David Francis’ 44-yard field goal against Georgia a week after that loss to Auburn. But there have been other nail-biters that followed, most of them coming since coach Urban Meyer’s tenure ended:

Las Vegas Bowl, Dec. 17, 2022

With Jack Miller starting in place of NFL-bound Anthony Richardson, the Gators had nearly as many penalties (11) as first downs (13) and more punting yards (226) than total yards (219). The streak looked like it might end before coach Billy Napier sent Adam Mihalek on for a 40-yard field goal with 37 seconds remaining. Score: No. 14 Oregon State 30, Florida 3.

Georgia, Oct. 30, 2021

Richardson’s first career start was a debacle. He turned the ball over on three consecutive drives in the second quarter against Georgia, essentially handing the Bulldogs three touchdowns, and then left the game with a concussion. Backup Emory Jones’ 2-yard TD run with 2:49 to play avoided a shutout. Score: No. 1 Georgia 34, Florida 7.

Florida State, Nov. 28, 2015

The game is remembered for FSU’s Dalvin Cook running for 150 yards and two touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Also notable: the Treon Harris-led Gators trailed 13-0 with roughly nine minutes to play when CeCe Jefferson sacked FSU’s Sean Maguire to force a fumble. The ball bounced and rolled into the end zone where Maguire fell on it for a safety. Score: No. 14 Florida State 27, No. 10 Florida 2.

Florida State, Nov. 26, 2011

Florida threw four interceptions that led to three touchdowns for the Seminoles, who won despite finishing with 95 yards and averaging 1.6 yards a play. The Gators finally got on the board with 4:16 to play thanks to a fumble and a pass interference penalty. Score: Florida State 21, Florida 7.

Other close ones

Meyer and Spurrier had games in their first seasons in which their offenses managed just a field goal: Meyer and Florida getting steamrolled 31-3 at Alabama in 2005; Spurrier and the Gators falling 45-3 at Tennessee in 1990. But neither of those were really close to being shutouts, so the scoring streak continued — and could reach 486 by the end of this season.

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