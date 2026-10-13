First Formula 1 race in Africa since 1993 to launch in Rwanda from ‘early 2030s’

KIGALI, Rwanda — Formula 1 confirmed on Tuesday that Rwanda will host a race from “the early 2030s” when the series returns to Africa after about 40 years.

The African Grand Prix will have a 10-year contract and take place at a track in Bugesera, southeast of the capital, Kigali. F1 said the purpose-built track will be ready "early in the next decade."

Racing in Africa will fulfil a long-held ambition for seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, the only Black driver in F1. The 41-year-old British driver has said he has been "fighting in the background" for years to have a race in Africa.

The last time F1 raced in Africa was the South African Grand Prix in 1993.

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