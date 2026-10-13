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First Formula 1 race in Africa since 1993 to launch in Rwanda from ‘early 2030s’

By Associated Press
Singapore F1 GP Auto Racing Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix race in Singapore, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) (Vincent Thian/AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
By Associated Press

KIGALI, Rwanda — Formula 1 confirmed on Tuesday that Rwanda will host a race from “the early 2030s” when the series returns to Africa after about 40 years.

The African Grand Prix will have a 10-year contract and take place at a track in Bugesera, southeast of the capital, Kigali. F1 said the purpose-built track will be ready "early in the next decade."

Racing in Africa will fulfil a long-held ambition for seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, the only Black driver in F1. The 41-year-old British driver has said he has been "fighting in the background" for years to have a race in Africa.

The last time F1 raced in Africa was the South African Grand Prix in 1993.

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