Enric Mas finally wins the Spanish Vuelta after finishing second three times

GRANADA, Spain — Home rider Enric Mas ended years of frustration by winning the Spanish Vuelta on Sunday — having inherited the red jersey from Tadej Pogacar after the five-time Tour de France champion crashed out.

Mas, the Spaniard who leads the Movistar team and has finished second overall three times, finished with a comfortable advantage ahead of four-time Vuelta winner Primoz Roglic.

Pogacar led Mas by 3 minutes, 50 seconds when he crashed in the eighth stage.

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