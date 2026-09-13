Sports

Enric Mas finally wins the Spanish Vuelta after finishing second three times

By Associated Press
Spain La Vuelta Cycling Cyclists ride during the 19th stage of the Spanish Vuelta cycling race, from Vélez-Málaga to Peñas Blancas in Estepona, Spain, Friday, Sept. 11, 2026. (Álex Zea/Europa Press via AP) **SPAIN OUT** (Álex Zea/Álex Zea/Europa Press via AP)
By Associated Press

GRANADA, Spain — Home rider Enric Mas ended years of frustration by winning the Spanish Vuelta on Sunday — having inherited the red jersey from Tadej Pogacar after the five-time Tour de France champion crashed out.

Mas, the Spaniard who leads the Movistar team and has finished second overall three times, finished with a comfortable advantage ahead of four-time Vuelta winner Primoz Roglic.

Pogacar led Mas by 3 minutes, 50 seconds when he crashed in the eighth stage.

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