Dream forward Allisha Gray expected to play in Game 1 of WNBA Finals against Valkyries

SAN FRANCISCO — Atlanta Dream coach Karl Smesko was optimistic forward Allisha Gray would return from a finger injury to play in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals on Saturday against the Golden State Valkyries.

If Gray was cleared to play, Smesko didn't anticipate any restrictions for his star player as the top two defensive teams in the league face off.

“She’s going to go through the workout today. Everything’s trending in the right direction,” Smesko said before the opener in the best-of-seven series at sold-out Chase Center. “It’s a hand injury, so if she can go I don’t expect there to be anything (limiting) other than if she has trouble with it during the game.”

Gray participated in light practice Friday after missing the last two games of Atlanta's sweep of the New York Liberty in the best-of-three semifinal series with an injured left ring finger — on her shooting hand.

The 31-year-old Gray led the team in scoring in the regular season at 19 points per game and is the best outside shooter for Atlanta with 3.1 3-pointers per game.

The Valkyries have sold out every game at Chase Center during their two years of existence, and the raucous, violet-crazed “Ballhalla” home crowd has been deafening so far this postseason. It makes for a frenzied scene as opposing teams visit.

Atlanta hadn't done any specific preparations for the noise.

“We do understand how loud it is here and how supportive their fans are and what a great atmosphere and environment they've provided the W,” Smesko said. “So we understand what we're in for."

So do the Valkyries.

"We understand that Ballhalla's going to be rocking," said Golden State coach Natalie Nakase, who this week challenged the fans to do their own game-planning for Game 1.

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