Deshaun Watson braces for Browns fans' reaction going into home opener against Carolina

BEREA, Ohio — Deshaun Watson isn't sure what reception he will get from Cleveland Browns fans on Sunday as he makes his first regular-season home start in nearly two years.

Watson is trying his best, though, to avoid saying anything that puts him at odds with fans again before this week's matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

“We’re moving forward. There’s great energy this week within the locker room and in the city. So let’s continue to build on that,” Watson said on Wednesday.

Watson was widely booed during the second half of an Aug. 22 exhibition game against the Buffalo Bills, when he was 5 of 12 for 36 yards and an interception. He drew further rebuke when he said the boos were “personal” and showed “disrespect” after he came back from two Achilles tendon injuries.

The 10-year veteran said it was an emotional response after Monken selected him as the starting quarterback two days later. Watson did not play in the Aug. 27 preseason home finale against New England.

“That’s in the past, so let’s push forward,” Watson said. “I never try to go at war with the fans. So I think the biggest thing is just be ready for support, ready to feel their energy and continue this great feeling that we have this week.”

Cornerback Denzel Ward — the Browns' longest-tenured player — is also hoping to see Watson get some support.

“We want them to back and support the entire team. I don’t think we're just looking at any individual person or any individual efforts, but I mean this is a team sport and we need everybody to play well, and we need the fans to help support us. And I think that’s the biggest thing,” Ward said.

Sunday will be Watson’s 22nd start for the Browns since being acquired from Houston in 2022. He is 10-11 with 22 touchdown passes, 13 interceptions and an 83.4 passer rating.

Watson comes into the game second in the league with a 76.9% completion rate. He was 24 of 30 for 238 yards and two touchdowns in last Sunday's 23-19 win at Tampa Bay, marking the sixth time in franchise history a Cleveland QB has completed at least 80% with at least 30 pass attempts.

A significant part of Cleveland’s passing game in the first two games has been short passes. Watson has the second-highest rate of throws behind the line of scrimmage to 9 yards out at 76.9%. Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes leads at 79.7%.

However, Watson has been successful when he has had to go downfield, completing 7 of 12 for 215 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Watson has also received plenty of help from his receivers. Of his 443 passing yards, 266 have been yards after the catch, also second most in the league.

“Some of it is by design, some of it is we got pressure and couldn’t push it down the field,” Monken said. “We understand that you’re going to have to be explosive to score. With the pressure we were getting in the second half (against Tampa Bay), we had to get it out of our hands and force them to cover us. And I thought our guys did a really good job of that.”

Watson could have a favorable matchup against Carolina’s defense. The Panthers use zone coverage on 83.3% of drop-backs — seventh most in the league. Watson comes into the game with a 79.5% completion rate when facing zone, the third-highest rate in the league.

“They don’t give up big plays. They’re big, strong upfront. Great, reactive, experienced linebackers and then the secondary is very experienced,” he said. “We can’t give them free passes, and we got to take care of the ball.”

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