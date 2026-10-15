Congo protests Formula 1's 'indefensible' decision to race in Rwanda

KINSHASA, Congo — Formula 1 will "polish the image of an authoritarian leader" if it goes ahead with plans to hold an African Grand Prix in Rwanda, the foreign minister of neighboring Congo, Thérèse Kayikwamba Wagner, said Thursday.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame joined F1 Chief Executive Stefano Domenicali and FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem on Tuesday to announce the race. It will be held at a circuit yet to be built at Bugesera, near Rwanda’s capital Kigali, in “the early 2030s," F1 says. The series last raced in Africa in 1993.

Congo, the United States and U.N. experts accuse Rwanda of backing M23 rebels in eastern Congo. Rwanda says its security measures are intended to protect it against threats from armed groups operating across the border.

“In February 2025, I warned Stefano Domenicali and the F1 authorities that allowing Rwanda to host a Grand Prix would be morally indefensible," Kayikwamba Wagner said in a statement. "(Congo) welcomes Formula 1’s return to Africa, but giving Paul Kagame this platform would help polish the image of an authoritarian leader whose government has helped fuel a devastating war in our country."

Kayikwamba Wagner said Congo backs rival efforts from South Africa to host a race instead.

“This is also an opportunity for F1 to show its audiences and supporters what the sport truly stands for," she added. "It should require credible, independent guarantees that no money used to host the race comes from conflict-linked minerals or the exploitation of Congolese resources.”

Congo has previously objected to other Rwandan efforts to promote its brand through sports, especially a string of high-profile sponsorship agreements with leading European soccer clubs.

The United States imposed sanctions on Rwanda’s military and four senior officers in March over their support for M23 rebels in eastern Congo. Rwanda rejected the sanctions as one-sided and said they misrepresented the conflict.

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