Colin Simmons' 5-sack day marred only by a vulgar celebration when he mimics urinating on field

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Texas linebacker Justin Cryer hasn't seen anything like what Longhorns edge rusher Colin Simmons did Saturday.

Simmons had the first sack in the first quarter for top-ranked Texas against No. 14 Tennessee. He had another in the second quarter. Simmons then had sacks on back-to-back plays in the third quarter. His final sack came in the fourth, forcing a punt that led to the clinching touchdown drive in a 20-17 win.

By the end, Simmons tied the program record with five sacks in a game, first set by Shane Dronett in 1990.

“He’s the best defensive player in the country,” Cryer said.

Simmons also made another highlight that was going viral by halftime. He sacked Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon in the second quarter, then started celebrating in a way that drew an immediate flag. The official announced the unsportsmanlike penalty for "simulating" using the restroom.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian and some of Simmons' teammates made clear to him immediately that the edge rusher crossed a line.

“We took him out, we addressed it and put him back in,” Sarkisian said. “At that point, I’m not going to give the guy a death penalty over an unsportsmanlike conduct. We got to fix it though. That can’t continue.”

The 6-foot-3, 246-pound junior was remorseful after the game.

“I also do want to say I apologize for the celebration,” Simmons said. “I was definitely in that mode feeling myself. But it happens.”

Simmons more than doubled the two sacks he had coming into the game. Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said Brandon, a freshman, could have helped himself getting rid of the ball faster and the offensive line could have been better.

“You combine all of that together, and you play a good person on the other side, you just cannot win that way,” Heupel said.

Simmons has 28 sacks in 33 career games at Texas. He set the tone for a defense that piled up 10 sacks to open the Longhorns' Southeastern Conference schedule.

“Five sacks was pretty cool,” Sarkisian said.

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