Chase Briscoe holds off teammate Christopher Bell in Charlotte to win 2nd straight playoff race

CONCORD, N.C. — Chase Briscoe held off Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Christopher Bell to win his second straight NASCAR playoff race in a photo finish on Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway, vaulting him into contention to win his first Cup Series championship.

The two exchanged paint on the final lap, but Briscoe maintained control of his No. 19 Toyota and got to the finish line about a half-car length ahead of Bell.

It was the eighth win of Briscoe's career and third this season. He led 62 laps.

Briscoe was 123 points behind playoff leader Kyle Larson prior to last week's win at Las Vegas, but the back-to-back wins have cut the deficit to 65 points and put him in fourth place with four races left.

Ryan Blaney finished third, followed by Josh Berry, Denny Hamlin and Larson.

Hamlin is now 49 points behind Larson in the Chase, followed by Bell, who is 51 points back.

Larson starts on the pole, dominates early

Larson, who entered the race with five top five finishes including two wins in the postseason, started on the pole based on NASCAR's metric system after Saturday's qualifying was rained out.

He made the most of the pole position, dominating the race early by leading 68 of the 80 laps in the first stage to collect the maximum number of points in stage one.

Bell caught Larson and won the second stage.

Tough start for playoff contenders in first 50 laps

Several Chase contenders ran into problems in the first stage.

Hamlin, who entered the weekend in second place in the Chase and 40 points behind Larson, was sent to the back of the field for a loose tire on pit road on his first stop.

A few laps later, Ty Gibbs broke a toe link in his No. 54 Toyota causing him to hit the outside wall. Joey Logano, with nowhere to go, slammed into Gibbs from behind. Gibbs headed behind the wall for repairs and fell several laps behind, while Logano was sent to the back of the field.

And, near the end of the first stage, Alex Bowman's car got loose and ran up the track and into Bubba Wallace's car, collecting William Byron in the mix. Wallace climbed out of his car, but was taken to the infield medical center in an ambulance.

The crash sent all three cars behind the wall.

“I just got loose," Bowman said. “Honestly, I had been really tight. As soon as it got to the exit of the corner, it snapped and it kind of didn’t stand a chance. Unfortunately, I grabbed too much wheel, overcorrected it and got in those two guys’ (Wallace and Byron) way. I hate that for the No. 24 and No. 23 teams. It’s one thing to get loose and crash, but to ruin their days too really sucks.”

NASCAR, CMS say goodbye to the “roval,” welcome back oval racing

After eight years, CMS and NASCAR said goodbye to the roval, changing the fall race from a road course back to the traditional 1 1/2-mile oval course. That came as NASCAR shifted away from road courses and placed more emphasis on intermediate oval tracks before the season.

Drivers seemed to be in favor of the change.

“I appreciate the roval for what it was, and I’ve enjoyed the handful of years that we did it to start," Chris Buescher said. "Charlotte has so much character. It’s put on some really good races and I think that was the big push to get us back on the oval.”

Up next

The Cup Series heads to Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona next Sunday.

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