Canada holds off Sweden to open ice hockey worlds

FRIBOURG, Switzerland — Canada prevailed late in beating Sweden 5-3 to open the ice hockey world championship on Friday.

John Tavares, Ryan O’Reilly, Dylan Holloway, Connor Brown and Dylan Cozens scored and goaltender Jet Greaves stopped 22 shots for Canada in Fribourg.

Tavares was the first player to score at the tournament by beating goaltender Magnus Hellberg on the first Canada shot on goal 2:21 into the game. O’Reilly buried a backhand shot with 4:00 to go in the first period for 2-0.

Sweden, last year’s bronze medalist, finally scored in the middle period.

Jacob Larsson netted from the left circle 8:21 in and Lucas Raymond leveled by wristing a shot past Greaves eight seconds into a power play midway through the frame.

Holloway restored the lead for Canada from the slot with 5:44 left and Mattias Ekholm made it 3-3 1:17 later with a one-timer from the point.

Brown scored 3:21 into the final period and Canada regain the lead for good. Cozens completed the victory with a deflected backhand.

Canada is the most successful nation at the tournament with 28 titles but last won the trophy three years ago.

The team hopes to rebound from fifth place last year and was boosted by the late addition of Sidney Crosby to the roster.

The 38-year-old Crosby decided to participate in the worlds for a second straight year and a fourth time overall after his Pittsburgh Penguins were eliminated from the NHL playoffs in the first round.

With 19-year-old Macklin Celebrini already named the Canada captain, Crosby became an alternate captain, replacing Tavares.

In Zurich, Finland beat Germany 3-1.

Defending champion the United States faces host Switzerland later Friday and the Czech Republic meets Denmark.

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