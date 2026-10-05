Atlanta's Ray Kerr got NLDS Game 2 start in the morning. At night, he struck out Shohei Ohtani

LOS ANGELES — Ray Kerr is becoming an unlikely postseason hero for the Atlanta Braves.

The former convenience store and movie theater worker struck out four-time MVP Shohei Ohtani on a 95-mph four-seam fastball in the Braves' 3-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday night that evened their National League Division Series at a game apiece.

“He did it again for us, just amazing,” Braves manager Walt Weiss said. “He's throwing the ball so well.”

Ohtani was one of a season-high-tying four strikeouts for Kerr, a 32-year-old lefty reliever who found out in the morning that he'd be starting Game 2 that night. He allowed two hits and walked one in 2 2/3 innings.

“I didn’t really have much pressure on me,” Kerr said, explaining that he had breakfast with his wife and baby who are on the trip and went swimming. “And then when I got to the field, I developed my process in my head. Just an hour before the game, stretch, and get out there and only throw for like five, six minutes.”

Kerr was the opener in the Braves' NL Wild Card Series Game 3 clincher over the Philadelphia Phillies, tossing 3 1/3 scoreless innings, with one hit, one walk and two strikeouts.

“It’s been fun. It’s very surprising,” he said. “It’s like one night, all of a sudden, I got a thousand followers on Instagram. I’m getting used to it. I’m just going to be myself throughout it.”

At 13, Kerr landed in the foster care system in Reno, Nevada, because his father was in prison and his mother was absent. He and his brother were eventually taken in by a woman who provided the stability that had been lacking in their lives.

Kerr graduated from high school in Reno and played baseball at Mendocino College in Northern California for two years before quitting the sport. He returned home and took jobs at a 7-Eleven and a theater.

A coach at Lassen College in the Sierra Nevada foothills convinced Kerr to join the team. He went on to play in the Alaska Baseball League in 2017, where his fastball touched 93 mph. That August, he signed with the Seattle Mariners as an undrafted free agent.

In 2021, he was traded to the San Diego Padres. The following season he reached the majors for the first time, appearing in seven games before being sent down to Triple-A in 2023. Late that year, he was traded to the Braves and started the 2024 season at Triple-A.

He had Tommy John surgery, ending his season in June and keeping him out all of 2025. He returned this year and got selected to Atlanta's active roster in August.

Kerr made his season debut on Aug. 17, and posted a 1.47 ERA over 18 1/3 innings in nine appearances. Left-handed hitters — like Ohtani — hit .174 against him with a double being the only extra-base hit he allowed.

The Braves are headed back to Atlanta for Game 3 on Tuesday, when ace Chris Sale is expected to start.

“It’s going to be crazy there,” Kerr said. “The crowd’s going to be beautiful to watch. I already know it. Especially against the Dodgers.”

And if Kerr gets the nod to take down more innings again, he'll tell himself “All right, let's get it.”

“That's what I say every time,” he said, “and then I stick to it.”

___

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.