Angels fire manager Kurt Suzuki after losing 100 games in his only season

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Los Angeles Angels have fired manager Kurt Suzuki after losing 100 games in his only season at the helm.

Baseball operations consultant John Mozeliak announced Wednesday that the Angels declined the option on Suzuki's contract and would open a search for a new manager in 2027. Mozeliak said Suzuki had been offered the opportunity to stay with the organization as a special assistant.

The Angels were 62-100 — the first 100-loss season in franchise history — and finished last in the AL West in their only season under Suzuki, a first-time manager who played the final two of his 16 major league seasons as a catcher with the Angels in 2021-22.

Suzuki's replacement will be the seventh manager, including interims, to lead the team in nine seasons since it parted with Mike Scioscia after the 2018 season.

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