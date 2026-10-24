Alexander Volkanovski stops Movsar Evloev in 2nd round to retain featherweight title at UFC 333

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Alexander Volkanovski stopped previously unbeaten Movsar Evloev at 4:54 of the second round Saturday to retain his featherweight championship at UFC 333.

The 38-year-old Australian overwhelmed Evloev with punches late in the round, sending the challenger to the canvas before the referee intervened with 6 seconds remaining.

Volkanovski (29-4) earned his ninth UFC featherweight title-fight win, tying Jose Aldo for the most in division history. Evloev (20-1) lost for the first time in 11 UFC appearances.

“I’m just glad that I had a No. 1 contender to fight, a clear one,” Volkanovski said.

Already the oldest fighter to win and defend the UFC featherweight championship, Volkanovski extended his success during his second reign atop the division. He improved to 16-3 in UFC, with all six of his stoppage victories coming by knockout or technical knockout.

Despite giving up size to the challenger, Volkanovski pressed the action early and repeatedly regained his footing after first-round takedowns. Evloev struggled to turn those opportunities into sustained control.

Volkanovski developed swelling and a cut beneath his left eye but continued finding openings with his punches. A right hand staggered Evloev in the second round, and Volkanovski followed with a barrage that left the challenger covering up on the canvas.

Evloev won each of his first 10 UFC appearances by decision, becoming the first fighter in promotion history to start his career with that many decision wins.

Afterward, Volkanovski welcomed more challengers in the division and said he wanted to keep competing.

“You got a lot of these guys that are trying to get that No. 1 spot,” Volkanovski said. “They’re pushing for it, and that’s what I like to see.”

Yan beats Dvalishvili to retain bantamweight title

In the co-main event, Petr Yan retained his bantamweight title with a unanimous decision over No. 1 contender Merab Dvalishvili.

Yan (21-5) turned back the former champion, who fell to 21-6.

Yan is in his second reign as bantamweight champion. Dvalishvili entered with a UFC-record 119 takedowns, including a title-fight record 20 against Cory Sandhagen.

Sixth-ranked flyweight Lone’er Kavanagh (11-2) stopped No. 10 Ramazan Temirov (20-3) at 4:28 of the first round. Kavanagh caught the advancing Temirov with a left uppercut, then followed with a flurry of punches to finish the bout.

Temirov suffered his first UFC loss after winning his first three appearances with the promotion.

Second-ranked heavyweight Alexander Volkov (41-11) celebrated his 38th birthday with a unanimous decision over No. 7 Rizvan Kuniev (15-4-1, one no-contest), then pleaded for a championship opportunity.

“What should I do to get a title shot? Answer me, please,” Volkov said.

The former Bellator heavyweight champion earned his 15th victory in 20 UFC appearances.

In a featherweight bout, No. 11 Aaron Pico (15-5) stopped Losene Keita (17-3) at 1:14 of the first round. Pico dropped Keita with a straight right hand before finishing him with a flurry of punches.

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