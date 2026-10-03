Aaron Judge left off Yankees' Division Series roster vs. Rays while he recover from calf strain

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Yankees captain Aaron Judge was left off the roster for New York's AL Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays while he tries to work his way back from a calf injury.

A three-time AL MVP, Judge hasn’t played since Sept. 16.

Giancarlo Stanton, who hasn't played since April 24 because of strained calf muscles in both legs, remained on the 26-man roster for the best-of-five series starting Saturday.

Stanton was active for the Wild Card Series sweep of Boston but didn't get in the games, which both turned into blowouts.

Judge was sidelined by a fractured rib from May 31 to Sept. 8 and played in just seven games before straining his right calf. He was limited to 66 games this season and hit .241 with 18 homers, 41 RBIs and an .871 OPS, including .174 with one homer and three RBIs in September.

Left-hander Ryan Weathers, sidelined with a left forearm flexor strain since Aug. 22, was added to the roster as an 11th pitcher.

Utilityman Amed Rosario was dropped. He had two plate appearances in the Wild Card Series with a walk and a strikeout.

Tampa Bay's 12 pitchers included right-hander Cole Susler and left-hander Steven Matz over right-handers Brody Hopkins, Casey Legumina and Manuel Rodríguez.

White Sox-Guardians

Right-hander Tyler Davis was added by the Chicago White Sox, who dropped right-hander Huascar Brazobán.

Brazobán appeared in Game 2 of the sweep at Houston, facing three batters. He hit his first, struck out his second and allowed a single to his third.

Padres-Brewers

Left-hander Kyle Harrison’s late-season slide didn’t keep him off the Milwaukee Brewers’ NL Division Series roster.

Harrison was one of the Brewers’ top starting pitchers for much of the season and had a 2.79 ERA in late August before allowing 24 runs — 21 earned — over nine innings in a stretch of four appearances from Aug. 31-Sept. 17. He struck out four over two innings in a Sept. 26 relief appearance that showed he might thrive in a bullpen role and finished 11-5 with a 4.20 ERA.

Milwaukee included 13 pitchers, one more than during the 2025 postseason. Right-hander Dustin May made the roster despite a 5.65 ERA in 10 starts after the Brewers acquired him from St. Louis ahead of the trade deadline.

Infielder Joey Ortiz was included after missing the final two regular-season games with knee and abdominal issues.

Catcher Bo Naylor, utilityman Brandon Lockridge and pitcher Grant Anderson were omitted.

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