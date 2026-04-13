Local Steals & Deals: Fuel Your Body, Simplify Your Kitchen

Local Steals & Deals is your one-stop shop for real deals and real exclusives on amazing brands. Check out our hosts below, sharing some of our best sellers. Available for a limited time only–while supplies last!

To access these great savings: Use the links provided below. All the offers below are only available while supplies last.

Glow from Within, Cook with Ease

This week, we’re pairing kitchen efficiency with inner wellness. Streamline your meal prep with the QuickBite 1.6L Rice Cooker for perfect grains every time, then power up your beauty routine with Crushed Tonic Collagen. Available in both Marine and Bovine varieties—and a delicious range of flavors from Matcha to Strawberry Milk—this duo is designed to help you save time while nourishing your skin, hair, and health.