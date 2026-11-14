Trump is taking Elon Musk on his Asia trip, but he plans to avoid talking about Nvidia scandal

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump plans to take the world's wealthiest man, Elon Musk, with him next week when he travels to the Philippines and China.

As the head of SpaceX and Tesla, Musk has economic and national security interests that make him a valuable adviser to Trump, according to administration officials who insisted on anonymity as a condition for previewing the president's plans on a Friday call with reporters.

The journey comes as the fallout spreads from Jensen Huang being ousted as the CEO of Nvidia for having an extramarital affair with an alleged agent of the Chinese government. Beijing denies that Alice Huang is a spy. Her company Megaspeed was accused last year of shipping Nvidia's advanced computer chips into China.

But Trump does not plan to confront Chinese leader Xi Jinping on the matter and administration officials do not expect Chinese retaliation for any follow-up actions to prohibit China from smuggling or using advanced computer chips, officials told reporters.

The administration believes the situation with Nvidia should not have any bearing on the trip, as the U.S. does not make its use of export controls subject to negotiations with foreign countries. Trump's aides are discussing the possibility of closing loopholes in existing trade measures, including the use of export licensing and preventing the ability of Chinese firms to use advanced chips over the internet through remote access.

The trip will be capped with a historic trilateral meeting with Xi and Russian leader Vladimir Putin, where efforts to limit nuclear weapons will be a chief topic. Still, there are no plans for Trump to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, whose nuclear arsenal has been a source of consternation to the U.S. and its allies.

Trump is set to arrive Tuesday in the Philippines to meet with his counterparts in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. While in Manila, he intends to sign a trade deal with Thailand and meet with the Quad, an alliance composed of the U.S., India, Australia and Japan.

On Wednesday, Trump will leave for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, China, where he'll have his third in-person meeting this year with Xi. Afterward, Trump and Xi will hold their joint meeting with Putin.

The leaders are expected to talk about the Iran war, but Russia's war in Ukraine is not expected to be part of the agenda, officials said — and Musk, whose Starlink system has been integral to Ukraine's ability to fight back against Russia's invasion, will not be part of the trilateral meeting.

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