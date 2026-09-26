Suicide bombing at police checkpoint in northwestern Pakistan kills at least 11

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Pakistan — A suicide bomber detonated an explosives-laden vehicle at a roadside police checkpoint in northwestern Pakistan on Saturday, killing at least 11 people and wounding about 30 others, police and rescue officials said.

The attack occurred in Dera Ismail Khan, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, said Bilal Faizi, a spokesman for the provincial emergency service. Police said the dead and wounded were being taken to a nearby hospital, with some of the injured in critical condition.

The Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP, claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement. Pakistan has experienced a surge in militant attacks in recent years, many of them claimed by the TTP and the outlawed Baloch Liberation Army, or BLA, a separatist group mainly active in neighboring Balochistan province.

The TTP is separate from but allied with the Afghan Taliban, which returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.