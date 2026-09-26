Mass. nor’easter futurecast: Saturday timeline of impacts from powerful, multi-day storm

DEDHAM, Mass. — A powerful nor’easter is bringing days of rain, strong winds, rough surf, and coastal flooding concerns to Massachusetts, with the worst impacts expected through the weekend before conditions gradually improve early next week.

Boston 25 Chief Meteorologist Shiri Spear says the storm is now in its most impactful phase, creating hazardous travel conditions and increasing the risk of coastal flooding, beach erosion, downed trees, and scattered power outages.

How much rain will Massachusetts get from the nor’easter?

The storm is expected to produce 3 to 6 inches of rain across eastern and central Massachusetts between now and early Tuesday.

While those rainfall totals are significant, Spear says the rain will fall over several days, reducing the threat of widespread street, stream, and river flooding.

Instead, the greatest flooding concerns will be focused along the coastline, where storm surge, high tides, and pounding surf are combining to create dangerous conditions.

Coastal flooding and beach erosion expected

Forecasters warn of minor coastal flooding, with about 1 foot of inundation possible in vulnerable areas.

Strong onshore winds and large waves are expected to cause moderate to severe beach erosion along portions of the Massachusetts coast.

Marine conditions are also expected to remain dangerous throughout the weekend as the nor’easter churns offshore.

High winds could cause tree damage and power outages

Strong winds will continue to impact the region, especially along the coast.

Wind gusts could reach 50 to 60 mph near the shoreline, while inland communities may see gusts approaching 40 mph.

The combination of saturated ground and trees that remain full of leaves could increase the likelihood of downed trees and large branches.

Those conditions may lead to scattered power outages across eastern Massachusetts.

Residents are urged to secure outdoor furniture, decorations, and other loose objects that strong winds could blow around.

Brief breaks in the rain won’t last

Although some communities may experience a temporary lull in rainfall Saturday morning, forecasters say the break will be short-lived.

Heavier rain is expected to redevelop during the afternoon and evening, with some of the heaviest rainfall arriving late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

The slow-moving nor’easter means rain and gusty winds will continue through Sunday and into Monday.

When will the weather improve?

The storm is expected to gradually weaken and pull away from New England early next week.

Monday will likely remain wet and dreary, although wind speeds should begin to ease. A few lingering showers could persist into Tuesday morning before conditions finally improve.

By Wednesday, sunshine is expected to return to Massachusetts, with temperatures climbing back into the 70s after several days of cool, damp weather.

What to know about the Massachusetts nor’easter

Rainfall totals of 3 to 6 inches expected

Wind gusts up to 60 mph possible along the coast

Risk of downed trees and power outages

Minor coastal flooding expected during high tides

Moderate to severe beach erosion possible

Rain, wind, and coastal concerns continue through Monday

Sunshine and warmer temperatures return by midweek

Find the latest forecast updates on the Boston 25 Weather page.

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