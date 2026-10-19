Russian missiles and drones hit Kyiv overnight, killing 1 and injuring 8

KYIV, Ukraine — Russia attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles and drones overnight Monday, killing one person and injuring eight others as well as damaging buildings and infrastructure in three districts, local authorities said.

Ukraine’s Air Force said Russia launched a large-scale overnight air attack with ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and 269 drones. Ukrainian air defenses destroyed or suppressed 243 drones and four missiles, the air force said.

Strikes were recorded at 25 locations, and debris from downed targets fell in 8 locations, it added.

The Russian Defense Ministry said Monday that it carried out a “massive strike” on targets in Ukraine overnight with “ground-based high-precision weapons and strike drones.”

The list of targets hit in Kyiv includes a data center, a Fire Point logistics hub where components for drones and Flamingo cruise missiles are stored, an industrial facility making drone components and a locomotive depot where missiles are stored.

A plant allegedly making polymer materials for the military industrial complex was also hit in the Kyiv region, the Russian ministry said.

Its forces also struck a bulk carrier at sea, 130 kilometers (80 miles) southwest of the Odesa port, that was allegedly carrying military and dual use cargo.

In the Ukrainian capital's Desnianskyi district, the attack damaged a private medical facility and one of the city’s metro stations, the Kyiv City Military Administration said in a post on Telegram.

In the Dniprovskyi district, educational institutions and a sports facility sustained damage after debris fell in open areas. Debris also landed on non-residential buildings.

In the Solomianskyi district, a fire broke out on the third floor of a medical facility located in a 25-story residential building. Emergency services extinguished the blaze, according to the military administration.

The attack also damaged windows in nearby buildings and a shopping centre.

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