Woman critically injured after being struck by car in Quincy

QUINCY, Mass. — A woman is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a car in Quincy late Saturday night.

According to police, officers responded around 11:23 p.m. to a report of a crash at 540 Hancock Street.

When officers arrived, they found a 61-year-old pedestrian with life-threatening injuries. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Quincy police said more information will be released as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group