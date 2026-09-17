Russian attack on Ukraine's capital injures at least 16

KYIV, Ukraine — A Russian barrage of missiles and drones targeting Ukraine's capital injured at least 16 people overnight and into Thursday morning, local authorities said.

The Kyiv City Military Administration said the attacks were recorded at more than 10 locations. A 10-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy were among the injured, the administration said in a statement on Telegram.

Ukraine’s Air Force said it destroyed or suppressed 131 Russian aerial targets in the overnight attack. The main areas targeted were Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia and Odesa regions, it said. Strikes were recorded at 36 locations, while debris from intercepted targets fell on five locations. The attack involved ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and 157 drones and decoys, it said.

In the Dniprovsky district, a warehouse, an office building, residential buildings and cars were damaged, the statement said. A warehouse was damaged in the Solomyansky district, while a warehouse and cars were damaged in Darnitsky district.

In the Podilsky district, the roof of a non-residential building was damaged, authorities said.

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