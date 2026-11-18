QUITO, Ecuador — The remains of one of two Ecuadorian construction workers killed when a building collapsed into an adjacent pit that was being excavated in New York were returned Wednesday to his home in Quisapincha, high in the country's central Andean region.

Relatives received the body of José Caguana, 26, in the rural town's Bahía neighborhood, where his friends and family cried together as mournful Andean melodies played from a speaker.

“So this is how it ends — to leave in search of a better life and come back as a corpse,” one of relatives, Segundo Caguana, told Quisapincha TV, his voice breaking with emotion.

Gabriel Sigüenza, 22, also died in the collapse in Brooklyn, and his remains were expected to arrive Wednesday night in the port city of Guayaquil before being returned to his family in Cañar, in Ecuador's southern Andes region.

The Ecuadorian government paid for the repatriations, a foreign ministry statement said.

Tens of thousands of Ecuadorians have migrated to the United States without authorization in recent years, seeking work as their country struggles with recurring economic and employment crises and rising violence.

New York authorities said the collapse of the three-story building next to an excavation site killed eight people, including some from Ecuador, Mexico, Guatemala and Trinidad.

The collapse remains under investigation. City officials said authorities had determined that the demolition of the previous building lacked adequate safeguards, and court records show the construction company faced two lawsuits accusing it of damaging adjacent buildings in other projects. The building that collapsed also had a record of safety violations.

___

Follow AP's coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.