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Poland's police warn of a possible plot to attack Prime Minister Donald Tusk

By CLAUDIA CIOBANU, Associated Press
Poland Russia FILE - Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk looks on during a press conference during the E5 summit of leading European nations ahead of the upcoming NATO summit, in Berlin, Wednesday June 24, 2026. (Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP,File) (Kay Nietfeld/Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP)
By CLAUDIA CIOBANU, Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland — Poland's police say they received information about a possible attack on Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz.

Security services, police and representatives of the Interior Ministry were scheduled to hold an emergency meeting starting at 11 a.m. (0900 GMT) Saturday to discuss the situation, Karolina Galecka, a spokesperson for the Interior Ministry, said.

There were no other details immediately available.

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