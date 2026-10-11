Poland's police warn of a possible plot to attack Prime Minister Donald Tusk

WARSAW, Poland — Poland's police say they received information about a possible attack on Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz.

Security services, police and representatives of the Interior Ministry were scheduled to hold an emergency meeting starting at 11 a.m. (0900 GMT) Saturday to discuss the situation, Karolina Galecka, a spokesperson for the Interior Ministry, said.

There were no other details immediately available.

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