Officials identify man killed in officer-involved shooting in Stoughton

STOUGHTON, Mass. — A 32-year-old man was shot and killed just after midnight on Saturday following an officer-involved shooting outside a pub in Stoughton.

According to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office, officers responded to 37 Monk Street around 12:33 AM to reports of a possible armed person. Reports say that the person had entered a vehicle and tried striking pedestrians with the car.

“Police responded to the area of Monk Street and encountered the subject, who was ultimately shot by police during the encounter,” the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office said.

The man, identified as Salaheddine Yagoub, received aid at the scene before being taken to a local hospital. He was later pronounced dead.

37 Monk Street, also known as the Public House, took to social media to say that the pub was not involved in the issue. They also thanked members of their staff who helped keep patrons calm during the incident.

The pub was closed on Saturday but will be reopened tomorrow at Noon.

Authorities are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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