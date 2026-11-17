MAPUTO, Mozambique — Mozambique's opposition leader will go on trial Tuesday charged with instigating terrorism and inciting civil disobedience in relation to monthslong anti-government protests that broke out following a disputed 2024 election that kept the country's long-ruling party in power.

Venancio Mondlane, who was the runner-up in that presidential election, is the latest opposition figure in Africa to face what some analysts say are politically motivated charges meant to silence or remove criticism.

Mondlane's trial follows the four-year prison sentence given to Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu this month for inciting people to disrupt a 2025 election. Lissu, who said he was prosecuted for calling for electoral reform, was acquitted of treason in that case.

One of Uganda's veteran opposition figures, Kizza Besigye, is on trial for treason and faces a potential death penalty if convicted.

Zambia's leading opposition figure and several supporters also face treason charges in their southern African country following another troubled election this year that rights groups say was characterized by a campaign of harassment against the opposition.

In Mozambique in eastern Africa, Mondlane lost to President Daniel Chapo of the Frelimo party in the 2024 election. Frelimo has now governed Mozambique for 51 years since independence from Portugal in 1975 and has been accused of rigging elections and suppressing opposition, which it denies.

Mondlane rejected the 2024 results as fraudulent and called for protests and people to stay away from work after the vote. Postelection protests by thousands of people lasted months in the largest popular uprising against Frelimo. They were exacerbated by the killing of Mondlane's lawyer and another official with their opposition Podemos party, who were fatally shot in a car in what Mondlane called political assassinations.

Mondlane left Mozambique for a period following the killings claiming his life was in danger.

Amnesty International, citing local civic groups, said more than 300 people were killed in the protests and criticized the Mozambican authorities for what it called a brutal crackdown on protesters. Human Rights Watch alleged that security forces used live ammunition against protesters.

Election observers including a team from the European Union questioned the validity of the elections and said there were irregularities in counting and the alteration of some results.

Mondlane, who has since formed a new party, has denied the charges against him and said he was advocating for "electoral truth" with his messages on social media calling on people to protest and boycott work.

The charges against him include inciting terrorism and instigating terrorism and he faces up to 24 years in prison if convicted on the most serious charge of instigating terrorism, according to Mozambican legal expert Vítor da Fonseca.

Some legal analysts say the trial, which will be held in Mozambique's Supreme Court, will be a test of the judiciary's impartiality under Frelimo.

Alberto Manhique, a spokesperson for Mondlane's new party, said it is a target of oppression by the government and “there is no shadow of a doubt that Mondlane's trial is purely political.”

The president of the Supreme Court has denied any political influence and said it will rule according to the law.

Mondlane has not been placed under arrest and recently traveled to a democracy and human rights conference in Berlin. He has said he will attend the trial.

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