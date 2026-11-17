ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia — Mongolia's President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa said Tuesday he will resign after the opposition party accused him of benefiting financially from a government railway project.

He said he would cooperate with investigators.

Khurelsukh came into office as a part of a sweep by the Mongolian People's Party in 2021, with the party winning majorities in the legislature. The prime minister also belongs to the party.

The party has been beset by infighting in recent years, with the country seeing three prime ministers taking office in just nine months.

Khurelsukh's resignation would take effect once it is accepted by parliament, known as the State Great Khural.

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