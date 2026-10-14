Israeli strike in Gaza kills a woman, and other Middle East developments

The latest Israeli strike in Gaza has killed a woman, a local hospital said Wednesday. Meanwhile, Iran has executed a man accused of an “armed operation” against the theocracy in support of exiled former Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi.

Here is the latest news from the Middle East on Wednesday. Read our full coverage here.

Israeli strike in Gaza City kills a woman

An Israeli strike on an apartment in Gaza City killed one woman early Wednesday, according to officials at Shifa hospital.

Israel’s military said it struck a Hamas militant but was still assessing the strike's outcome, without elaborating.

Just over a year since a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas went into effect, Israel still launches near-daily deadly strikes on the Palestinian enclave.

More than 1,490 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the ceasefire, according to Gaza's Health Ministry. Its figures are seen as generally reliable by U.N. agencies and independent experts. It doesn’t give a breakdown of civilians and militants, but says women and children make up most of the dead.

Iran executes a man accused of ‘armed operation’

Iran on Wednesday hanged a man accused of an “armed operation" against the theocracy in support of exiled former Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi.

A report by Mizan, an outlet affiliated with the Islamic Republic's judiciary, identified the man as Ali Sina Mostafavi and said he opened fire earlier during the Iran war and injured several people including a child in the southeastern city of Kerman.

Executions of people on similar charges have prompted an international outcry. U.N. experts this month called on Iran to halt all executions.

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This report will be updated throughout the day as new developments emerge.

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