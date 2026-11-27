The Iran-backed Houthi rebels report that an air strike in southwestern Yemen has killed at least 11 people, including children.

Meanwhile, Turkish and Saudi officials are heading to Pakistan for a meeting of their defense pact that is expected to discuss Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia.

Here is the latest news from the Middle East on Friday. Read our full coverage here.

Houthis say strike in southwest Yemen left 11 dead

The Houthi-run health ministry said Friday that a strike on a densely populated area in southwestern Yemen killed at least 11 people, including children, the latest attack in the fight between the Iran-backed rebel group and government forces backed by Saudi Arabia.

Ministry spokesperson Anees al-Asbahi said on X that an airstrike hit a cinema building in Turbah city in Taiz province early Friday morning, killing people including children who sold ice cream in the area and had been living in part of the building. Al-Asbahi didn’t provide details of how many children were killed and said the death toll was preliminary as rescuers are trying to pull out more bodies from under the rubble.

He blamed the strike on Saudi Arabia. The AP couldn’t independently verify his claims and the Saudi coalition made no public comment about this incident.

Footage aired by Houthi-controlled al-Masirah TV showed a destroyed building and people digging through the rubble to recover the bodies of several children. The AP couldn’t independently verify the footage.

Turkish, Saudi delegations arrive in Pakistan for defense pact talks

Turkish and Saudi delegations were arriving in Pakistan for talks under a trilateral defense pact that treats an attack on any member as an attack on all three countries, security officials said.

The talks in Islamabad would focus on developments in the Middle East, including ongoing attacks on Saudi Arabia by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels, the officials said. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the meeting publicly.

Friday's meeting of the Strategic, Political and Defense Committee falls under the Joint Mecca Defense Agreement, which was signed in August by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Meanwhile, Erdogan formally approved the three-nation agreement, completing Turkey’s ratification process.

Earlier this month, legislators approved the agreement in the 600-seat parliament, despite objections from opposition parties who had argued that the agreement could embroil Turkey in regional wars and put Turkish soldiers in harm's way.

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Fraser reported from Ankara, Turkey; Ahmed from Islamabad; and Khaled from Cairo.

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