Gunman opens fire at 2 locations in the Greek capital, leaving several people wounded

ATHENS, Greece — A gunman opened fire at a social security office and at a courthouse in central Athens on Tuesday, wounding several people, Greek authorities said.

A police operation was underway to locate the gunman, who Greek media said was an 89-year-old man. Police said that the man was armed with a shotgun and initially opened fire at a social security office in the center of the Greek capital, wounding an employee.

The same man was suspected of later opening fire on the ground floor of a court building in Athens, with several people wounded there, police said. The motive was unclear.

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