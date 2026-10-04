Germany's Merz visits Kyiv as Russia steps up attacks on Ukrainian cities

KYIV, Ukraine — German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived in Kyiv Sunday in a show of support as Russia intensifies its attacks on Ukrainian cities.

The aerial war has intensified, with Moscow menacing cities across Ukraine with hard-to-intercept ballistic missiles and jet-powered drones, while Kyiv has been striking Russia's oil industry and businesses.

Merz said he traveled to Kyiv, his second trip as chancellor, to demonstrate Germany’s support for Ukraine.

“If Russia is not stopped, its war machine will sooner or later turn against us,” he said in a statement Sunday, adding that he told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, “You can continue to count on our help.”

Merz said the partnership between the two countries was “not a one-way street,” pointing to German and Ukrainian companies jointly developing technologies that benefit both sides. “This makes us safer and stronger,” he said.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said the agenda would focus on "strengthening Ukraine, our defense and resilience, and our shared European security.”

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said Saturday it would continue to carry out “mass retaliatory strikes” on Kyiv and other Ukrainian ​cities, urging foreign nationals and diplomats to leave ‌the country. It previously issued a similar warning in May.

A Russian drone hit Kyiv’s Northern Bridge over the Dnipro River again on Sunday morning. Video circulating on social media showed the drone flying into the bridge and the explosion as vehicles crossed. There was no immediate word on casualties.

The latest strike came after Russian assaults forced the full or partial closure of three of Kyiv's six road bridges over the Dnipro River earlier this week, suspending traffic and causing tailbacks in Moscow's latest effort to disrupt life in the Ukrainian capital. Previously, Russia has hit apartment blocks, supermarket warehouses, gas stations and data centers, among other targets.

Russia invaded its neighbor more than 4½ years ago, and there are no concrete signs that a peace settlement might be possible. Fighting along the roughly 1,250-kilometer (780-mile) front line snaking through northern, eastern and southern Ukraine has been virtually deadlocked in recent months.

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Dazio reported from Berlin and Morton from London.

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