Major hurricane Genevieve roars in the Pacific as Hurricane Fausto nears Hawaii

MIAMI — Major Hurricane Genevieve was roaring in the Pacific Ocean far from land Monday morning at the same time that Hurricane Fausto was bringing large surf to Hawaii.

Genevieve was briefly a Category 5 hurricane early Monday, the first in the East Pacific region in two years, the National Hurricane Center said. It was expected to stay far out to sea on a course roughly parallel with the Mexico coast.

Genevieve had maximum sustained winds of 155 mph (250 kph), according to the Miami-based hurricane center. Genevieve’s center was located about 520 miles (835 kilometers) south-southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula and was headed northwest at 13 mph (20 kph).

No coastal watches or warnings were in effect, but the hurricane center said that swells from the storm — likely causing “life-threatening surf and rip current conditions” — were affecting parts of Mexico’s southwestern coast and the Baja California peninsula.

Genevieve was expected to fluctuate in intensity before weakening later in the week.

Farther northwest in the Pacific, Hurricane Fausto was a Category 1 storm as it continued on a path in the general direction of the Hawaiian Islands. Forecasters said Fausto is expected to pass north of Hawaii, but residents should still monitor the progress of the storm for impacts.

Large surf and strong currents were increasing on east-facing shores along Hawaii's islands, the hurricane center said. Fausto had maximum sustained winds of 80 mph (130 kph). It was centered about 580 miles (935 kilometers) east of Hilo, Hawaii and traveling west-northwest at 14 mph (22 kph).

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