Shooting in Polish city of Krakow leaves people dead and injured

KRAKOW, Poland — A shooter opened fire in a market square in the Polish city of Krakow Saturday, leaving people dead and injured, authorities said.

The shooting occurred in the Main Square in Krakow, the municipal government said on X. A spokesperson for the local firefighters told Polsat News that the perpetrator fired a gun from a passing car.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, in a post on X, said police are investigating the attack.

Other details were not immediately available.

Krakow is the second-largest city in Poland and roughly 250 kilometers (155 miles) from the capital, Warsaw.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.