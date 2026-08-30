Death toll rises to 38 from Russia's deadliest attack on Ukraine this year

KYIV, Ukraine — The death toll from a Russian strike on a warehouse west of Kyiv, the war's deadliest attack so far this year, rose to 38 with four people still missing, President Zelenskyy said on social media Sunday.

The strike on Friday night on the warehouse — an ammunition storage facility according to Ukrainian officials — sparked massive explosions and fires that swept through dozens of nearby homes and buildings.

Emergency workers continued to extinguish fires and identify and neutralize explosive devices at the site in the village of Myla, Zelenskyy added. He said twenty people were injured, including two children.

Meanwhile, Russia's Defense Ministry said on Sunday it is preparing to launch "massive strikes" against Ukraine's energy infrastructure, following a Ukrainian drone campaign against a retailer dubbed "Russia's Amazon" as well as the country's oil and gas sector, which Kyiv says both funds and directly fuels Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

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The Russian ministry described the planned attacks as a response to Kyiv’s “ongoing attacks on Russia’s civilian infrastructure and fuel and energy sector.”

Ukraine launched deadly strikes in recent months on the facilities of Russia's biggest online retailer, Wildberries, saying the company sells dual-use goods that have aided the Kremlin's war effort. Ukrainian drones have also pounded Russian oil refineries and other energy infrastructure, prompting an unprecedented fuel crisis in a country that is one of the world's biggest energy producers.

During the war's previous winters, Russia systematically battered Ukraine's power grid, depriving thousands of heat and light in freezing temperatures. Ukrainian officials have repeatedly warned that the coming winter may prove the most challenging since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Separately, at least 3 people were injured in a Russian drone strike on Kyiv late Saturday, as air raid alerts continued throughout the day.

A fire broke out between the second and fifth floor of a 12-story residential building in the Obolonskyi district, and rescue workers responded to fires in another three districts of the capital, state emergency services said Sunday. Non-residential and administrative buildings in two locations were affected, they said.

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