Airstrike kills 3 children in Yemen, and other Middle East developments

An airstrike killed three children in Yemen and wounded others. Iranian-backed Houthi rebels accused Saudi Arabia of the attack.

Meanwhile, a journalist underwent surgery after being attacked by Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank.

Here is the latest news from the Middle East on Saturday. Read our full coverage here.

Airstrike kills three children in Yemen

Iranian-backed Houthi rebels say that airstrikes from Saudi Arabia killed three children in Yemen's southwestern province of Dhamar.

The Houthi-run health ministry said Saturday that the strikes a day prior hit houses in al-Ar village in the Dawran Aness district, killing one child aged 8 and two children aged 10 and wounding more than a dozen people.

The Houthis blamed Saudi Arabia for the strike, which comes amid heightened fighting between the group and the kingdom and its Yemeni allies. Saudi Arabia didn’t immediately comment on the strike.

The children are among 124 people the Houthis say have been killed in their territories since fighting resumed in September, according to the ministry.

Journalist undergoes surgery, suffers broken vertebrae after Israeli settler attacks

Washington Post photographer Heidi Levine is undergoing surgery on her finger Saturday, which was nearly detached from her hand after she was beaten by settlers in the West Bank, her daughter said.

Ashley Milner told The Associated Press that the finger on her mother's left hand was cut to the bone and a tendon was visible. She said Levine also has a broken rib and multiple broken vertebrae as well as lacerations across her body.

Israeli settlers attacked Palestinian villages across the occupied West Bank on Friday, setting fire to cars and trees and beating residents as well as Levine in the latest violence to disrupt the territory's annual olive harvest this month.

Levine said the perpetrators — armed with bottles and slingshots — “were kicking me for like 10 minutes and I was trying to hold onto my cameras and my bag.” She said her helmet and protective vest, which was marked “PRESS,” likely saved her from more serious injuries.

Settler violence against Palestinians has soared this year and spiked further in the weeks leading up to Israel's Oct. 27 election. Israeli authorities have done little to stop the attacks, residents and rights groups say.

Two ships attacked in the Persian Gulf off of Saudi Arabia

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said Saturday that two vessels transiting through the Persian Gulf off of Saudi Arabia were struck.

One tanker was fired upon from a small boat with an RPG that damaged part of its rear and the other was struck by an unknown projectile, it said.

UKMTO, which monitors threats to commercial shipping, did not identify the vessels but said the crews of both were safe. No one claimed the strikes, which happened on Friday.

There has been an uptick in attacks since U.S. President Donald Trump late last month rejected a Tehran proposal to end the war and open the strait, though indirect negotiations have continued.

___

This report will be updated throughout the day as new developments emerge.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.