Prosecutors say makeup, wigs helped former Alabama tackle impersonate NFL players in $20M fraud

ATLANTA — In early 2024, a former defensive tackle at the University of Alabama put on makeup and a wig and got on a video call from a swanky suburban Atlanta hotel to finalize a $4 million loan.

Luther Davis had convinced investors the money was for a player in the NFL, and he used the wig and make up to impersonate the athlete. The ruse worked.

The detailed allegations are included in a criminal complaint filed against Davis last month by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Atlanta.

Federal prosecutors say Davis would go on to don disguises — a wig once, and a do-rag-style head covering another time — again in March and July to impersonate two other NFL players on video calls and bilk millions more in loans. The complaint does not say exactly how the wigs and do-rag helped Davis assume the three different players' identities.

It also only identifies the NFL players by their initials.

Davis and CJ Evins, who prosecutors say executed the scheme with Davis, are charged with one count each of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. They both pleaded not guilty in March, but they are scheduled to return to court on April 27 to enter a guilty plea, according to court filings.

An email and call to Davis' attorney, Gabe Banks, were not immediately returned. Evins' attorney, Benjamin Alper, also did not immediately respond to an email and phone message.

The complaint says none of the NFL players had authorized Davis and Evins to obtain loans. In addition to wearing disguises, prosecutors say Davis made fake driver's licenses using photos of the players found online.

The scheme brought in nearly $20 million from at least 13 fraudulent loans that Davis and Evins used to buy real estate, jewelry and cars, according to the complaint.

Davis was a national champion with the Crimson Tide in 2010.

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