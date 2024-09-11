WATCH: Fire in the O’Neill Tunnel causes major traffic delays

BOSTON — A fire inside the O’Neill Tunnel on Wednesday snarled traffic near the city for the afternoon commute.
According to MassDOT, an item being towed by a vehicle caught fire in the northbound lane of I-93 prior to Exit 17 around 4:15 p.m.
All lanes were closed while crews worked to clear the scene, causing traffic issues.
Video shows smoke filling the tunnel and flames shooting from an item hitched to a truck.
Only one left lane remains closed at this time.
One left lane remains closed. https://t.co/qT8sfArtzL— Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) September 11, 2024
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
