WATCH: Fire in the O’Neill Tunnel causes major traffic delays

BOSTON — A fire inside the O’Neill Tunnel on Wednesday snarled traffic near the city for the afternoon commute.

According to MassDOT, an item being towed by a vehicle caught fire in the northbound lane of I-93 prior to Exit 17 around 4:15 p.m.

All lanes were closed while crews worked to clear the scene, causing traffic issues.

Video shows smoke filling the tunnel and flames shooting from an item hitched to a truck.

Only one left lane remains closed at this time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

