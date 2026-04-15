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Ye postpones French concert

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Kanye West (also known as Ye) and wife, Bianca Censori
Banned from U.K. FILE PHOTO: (L-R) Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. The rapper has been banned from the U.K. and now his concert in France has been postponed. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording A)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, has postponed an upcoming concert in France after officials there said they were seeking to ban him.

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The rapper was supposed to appear at the Stade Vélodrome in Marseille on June 11, The Washington Post reported.

Marseille Mayor Benoît Payan was against Ye’s concert.

“I refuse to let Marseille be a showcase for those who promote hatred and unabashed Nazism,” he said, according to the newspaper. “Kanye West is not welcome at the Vélodrome, our temple of community and home to all Marseillais.”

French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said he would explore “all possibilities” to prevent the event from happening.

Ye, however, said it was his decision.

“After much thought and consideration, it is my sole decision to postpone my show in Marseille, France until further notice,” Ye wrote on X.com. “I know it takes time to understand the sincerity of my commitment to make amends.”

Ye has frequently made antisemitic remarks and admired Adolf Hitler in the past.

He released a song “Heil Hitler” and had a swastika T-shirt for sale on his website last year.

Ye apologized earlier this year in a full-page ad in The Wall Street Journal, claiming bipolar disorder caused him to have a “a four-month long, manic episode of psychotic, paranoid and impulsive behavior that destroyed my life.”

The now-postponed show in Marseille was part of his worldwide tour for his album “Bully,” NME reported.

News of the latest concert cancellation came a week after his appearances at London’s Wireless Festival were canceled after he was prevented from entering the U.K., according to NME. The entire festival has been canceled due to the issue with Ye.

Ye banned from entering UK over antisemitic remarks

Ye is still planned to appear in the Netherlands, as the Dutch Asylum and Migration Minister Bart van den Brink said there are no plans as of last week to bar him from the country, Le Monde reported.

To see the list of tour stops, click here.

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