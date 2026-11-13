Woman who crashed into soccer game, killing 2, won’t be charged

The woman who crashed into a soccer game in Kansas, which left two people dead, will not face charges in the incident.

Investigators said the woman had taken a nap in her Chevrolet 1500 Silverado, but didn’t put it in park and likely hit the gas while sleeping, The Associated Press reported.

There were two children in the truck with her, and the windshield was covered with sunscreen when the crash happened at Stryker Sports Complex in Wichita, Kansas, on Oct. 17, investigators said in their report.

The woman’s name was not released, ABC News reported.

“The driver, whose chair was fully reclined, told detectives she awoke to her daughters’ screams, the feeling of the truck moving, and the sounds of people screaming outside the truck,” the report said. “She told detectives she was disoriented and tried and failed to depress the brake.”

“There is no evidence to support the conclusion that she knew the truck was still in drive, or evidence to explain what motive she would have had to do so,” the report concluded.

They also did not find drugs or anything that would have left her impaired, the AP reported.

Two people were killed in the crash: Cole Adrian, 6, and Nicholas Schafer, 35. Ten others, aged 5 to 68, were hurt.

The woman was at the field for one of her children’s soccer games, ABC News reported.

Prosecutors said that one negligent act was not enough to pursue a case of vehicular manslaughter under state law, the AP reported. No other alleged crimes fit the incident, Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett said.

He said the evidence points to it being an accident, KSNW reported.

“It is my solemn responsibility to stand before the community and say, as bad as this was, it is not a crime,” Bennett said.

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