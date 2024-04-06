Woman accused of forcing son 7, to walk nearly 8 miles to school after missing bus

JONESBORO, Ark — An Arkansas woman is accused of forcing her 7-year-old son to walk nearly eight miles to school, allegedly telling authorities it was “not her problem” if the boy missed the bus.

Amber Nicole Thompson, 33, of Jonesboro, was arrested on April 2 and charged a day later with one count of endangering the welfare of a child and one count of second-degree domestic battery, KAIT-TV reported.

On April 2, Craighead Deputy Lloyd Norman responded to Craighead 476 Road after receiving a report of a 7-year-old walking along the road, according to the television station.

At 8:20 a.m. CDT the deputy encountered the boy, who allegedly said he was attempting to walk to his elementary school -- Valley View School, located about 7.5 miles from his home -- because he missed the bus. He also reportedly told the deputy that he would get in trouble if he missed school.

Norman said the boy told him he had gotten in trouble the previous night and was sent to bed without eating dinner.

According to an arrest affidavit, deputies took the boy home and Thompson was asleep, along with her other children, ages 2 and 3, People reported.

Deputies said Thompson confirmed her son’s story about getting in trouble, according to the affidavit.

She allegedly said she told her son to set an alarm and get ready for school because “she wasn’t going to,” KAIT reported. Thompson allegedly stated, “It was not her problem” if the child walked to school, according to the affidavit.

Deputies remained with the boy while Thompson was transported to the Craighead County Detention Center.

She was released after posting bail of $50,000, according to the television station. She is scheduled to appear in Craighead County Circuit Court to be arraigned on May 24.

