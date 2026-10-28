William Shatner pays tribute to ‘Star Trek’ co-star Walter Koenig

Actor William Shatner paid tribute to his “Star Trek” co-star on Tuesday after learning of the death of Walter Koenig.

Koenig, who played Russian crewman Pavel Andreievich Chekov during the second and third seasons of “Star Trek” and in the first seven Paramount movies based on the series, died on Sunday. He was 90.

Shatner, who played Capt. James T. Kirk on the science fiction television series, tweeted that he was “deeply saddened” to hear about Koenig’s passing.

“What I observed, and what so many fans have expressed over the years was a man who genuinely loved the Star Trek community,” Shatner wrote. “At conventions, Walter was rarely content to remain behind a signing table. He preferred to be among the people who had kept Star Trek alive for so many decades.

“That kind of genuine connection is rare, and it will be remembered by everyone who came into contact with him.”

I am deeply saddened to learn of Walter Koenig’s passing. Although we did not know each other well away from the set, we shared the later seasons of the original Star Trek series and the six films that followed. What I observed, and what so many fans have expressed over the years, was a man who genuinely loved the Star Trek community. At conventions, Walter was rarely content to remain behind a signing table. He preferred to be among the people who had kept Star Trek alive for so many decades. That kind of genuine connection is rare, and it will be remembered by everyone who came into contact with him. My condolences to his family, his friends, and the countless fans whose lives he touched. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) October 27, 2026

Koenig died of natural causes at his residence in North Hollywood, California, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The son of Lithuanian immigrants also played Alfred Bester on another science-fiction series, “Babylon 5,” the entertainment news website reported.

Koenig joined the “Star Trek” cast for the start of its second season on television, appearing in 36 of the 50 episodes that aired in 1967-68 and 1968-69, Variety reported.

Koenig’s death means that only two cast members from the original television series are still alive -- Shatner, 95, and George Takei, 89, who played Lt. Hikaru Sulu.

Takei also paid tribute to Koenig in a Facebook post.

“Walter was more than Chekov. He was a writer, a teacher, a thoughtful man, and a loyal friend,” he wrote. “To the fans who loved him for so many years, thank you. He loved you too.”

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