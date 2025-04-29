Warner Bros. to release ‘A Minecraft Movie Block Party Edition’

There are two ways companies can react to viral sensations. They can either deny what’s happening or truly embrace it.

Warner Bros. is choosing the latter and will feature “A Minecraft Movie” audience participation viewings that are being called the “Block Party Edition.”

During the “Block Party Edition,” moviegoers will be able to sing and talk along with the dialogue, with the studio encouraging fans “to get loose.”

“Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures invite fans back to the theater to experience A Minecraft Movie together in a whole new way! You know the moments. You know the lines. You love the songs! Now it’s time to get loose, laugh out loud and belt out those lyrics like a true diamond-tier fan,” the company said in a news release.

The movie has spawned viral moments, such as throwing popcorn when Jack Black’s character Steve mentions “Chicken Jockey.” Some theaters have had to issue rules and even call police to calm down the chaos, Variety reported.

“A Minecraft Movie: Block Party Edition!” hits theaters starting on May 2. Tickets are on sale now at select theaters.

“A Minecraft Movie” has brought in more than $815 million at the global box office, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

