University of Washington football player charged with rape, suspended from team

A University of Washington Huskies football player has been charged with two counts of rape, according to a story from KIRO-TV.

Charges filed by the King County Prosecutors Office say running back Tybo Rogers raped two women in October and November during the 2023 season.

“The University of Washington Intercollegiate Athletics Department is aware of the arrest of a football student-athlete by the Seattle Police Department. The student-athlete has been suspended from all team activities until further notice. The UW will continue to gather facts and cooperate with law enforcement, as requested.”

According to the charging documents and arrest report, Rogers met one of the victims through Tinder and the other at a party on Greek Row. Neither woman attended the University of Washington.

According to KIRO, Rogers was suspended prior to the PAC-12 Championship game for an unknown reason at the time, but he returned to the team in mid-December and was on the team during the Sugar Bowl and the national championship game.

One of the allegations was made prior to the PAC-12 Championship game and to the playoff games.

Rogers, 18, was arrested around 9 a.m. Friday in the 3900 block of Montlake Boulevard, where Husky Stadium is located, according to the Seattle Police Department in a blog post. He was released from jail after posting bond.

On Tuesday, he was charged with one count of second-degree rape and one count of third-degree rape, the Seattle Times reported.

“The investigation into the suspect started with the report of a rape in October 2023 in the Capitol Hill neighborhood,” according to Seattle police, ESPN reported.

“The victim was a 19-year-old woman. An additional rape case from November 2023 in the University District involved the same suspect. The victim was a 22-year-old woman.”

Rogers, a 5-foot-11, 185-pound running back, played in 12 games during his freshman season, carrying the ball 44 times for 184 yards.

He also had six catches for 72 yards and made three tackles mainly as a special teams contributor, the Times reported.

