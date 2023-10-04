Tupac Shakur murder: Suspect makes first court appearance

The alleged mastermind behind the 1996 drive-by shooting that claimed the life of iconic rapper Tupac Shakur made his first appearance in court on Wednesday following his arrest last week.

Duane “Keefe D” Davis appeared briefly before a judge in Clark County, Nevada. His arraignment, which had been scheduled for the day, was pushed back to Oct. 19 to allow time for his attorney to appear in court.

Authorities charged Davis with murder last week, more than two and a half decades after Shakur and Death Row Records co-founder Suge Knight were shot near the Las Vegas Strip.

Spurred by an earlier fight involving his nephew, Orlando Anderson, Shakur and Knight, Davis and others camped out for the pair outside a club where they were expected to appear on the night of the shooting, police said. After they failed to show up, Davis got into a car with Anderson and two others. Shots rang out when the group saw Shakur and Knight a short while later, investigators said.

Both Shakur and Knight were injured. Shakur died of his injuries six days later, on Sept. 13, 1996. He was 25 years old.

Last week, Lt. Jason Johansson said at a news conference that Davis is “the only living suspect related to this investigation” and that “all other three suspects are deceased.”

Davis remained jailed without bond Wednesday in Clark County.

