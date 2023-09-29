Tupac Shakur’s death: Police arrest suspect in 1996 drive-by shooting, report says

Police in Las Vegas have arrested a man in connection with the 1996 drive-by shooting that claimed the life of rapper Tupac Shakur, The Associated Press reported Friday, citing unidentified sources.

It was not immediately clear what charges were leveled against Duane “Keffe D” Davis, who was arrested early Friday, according to the AP. An indictment is expected to be announced later in the day.

The arrest came after authorities searched a home in Henderson, Nevada, owned by Davis’ wife over the summer in connection with the shooting, a warrant obtained by CNN showed. Authorities seized several tablets, an iPhone, five computers, photographs and a copy of Davis’ 2019 memoir, “Compton Street Legend,” among other things, CNN and the AP reported.

In interviews and “Compton Street Legend,” Davis said he was in the Cadillac where shots were fired in September 1996. He described himself as “one of the last living witnesses to the shooting,” according to the AP.

Shakur was shot four times and died days later.

